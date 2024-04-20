BBC presenter taking on London Marathon for charity

The BBC's Amber Sandhu is set to run the London Marathon in aid of Wolverhampton Wanderers charity, the Wolves Foundation.

The Asian Network presenter became an ambassador for the organisation in December.

The 26-year-old, from Tettenhall, said she had been a "bag of nerves" a week ago but was now excited to get to Sunday's start line.

While her friends and family will support her, Ms Sandhu said what would also drive her to the finish line was the promise of a pizza.

"I’ll be honest, the thought of pizza at the end will be keeping me going,” she said.

“I have a reservation already booked after the race, and that will help me through the tough times."

Ms Sandhu set herself the target of raising £1,000 for the foundation but had already passed her objective with days to spare.

She was talked into taking part in the marathon by a BBC colleague, "work bestie" Megan Jones, after the pair were in London watching last year's marathon.

"It was down to Megan that we both applied, but given there are so many thousands who try and take part I never thought that Amber from Wolverhampton would get a space.

“As it was, I was successful and unfortunately Megan wasn’t, although I think she is slightly relieved, now she has seen how much training I have had to do."

Ms Sandhu started running during the Covid lockdowns and worked up to 10km distances but is aware Sunday's event would be quite a step up.

"If you had spoken to me last week, I was a bag of nerves and anxious about not wanting to let anyone down," Ms Sandhu said.

“But I woke up on Monday morning with a real sense of excitement – it’s such a great opportunity that I want to make the very most of it."

