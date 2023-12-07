BBC licence fee will increase from next year

BBC

The BBC licence fee will rise by more than £10, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has announced.

The levy had been frozen at £159 for two years but is set to undergo a controversial increase in line with inflation to £169.50.

Licence fee payers are set to have an additional £10.50 added to their payments following government pressure to keep prices down.

There had been reports that the post-freeze increase would add nine per cent to the cost of the fee, adding £15 to the annual payment.

‘Increase will be kept as low as possible’

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Frazer announced that “next year’s licence fee increase will be kept as low as possible”.

She added: “In April the licence fee will rise by 6.7 per cent to £169.50 annually. This will minimise the rise for households, keeping it to £10.50 over the year.”

She explained that this was lower than the projected rise of almost £15, adding: that this would save “individual licence fee payers over 37 by the end of 2024” as well as providing the BBC with “£3.8 billion pounds to prove its world-leading content”

Ms Frazer said that the number of licence fee -paying households had fallen by 400,000, and raised concerns that playing the levy will become “increasingly anachronistic” as audiences get their entertainment elsewhere.

Review of ‘increasingly anachronistic’ payment

She announced that the government would review the current funding arrangement.

She said: “The review will be led by DCMS and supported by an expert panel. It will assess a range of options for funding the BBC .

“We are clear that we want the BBC to succeed. The review will include looking at thow the BBC will increase its commercial revenues to reduce the burden of licence fee payers.”

Ms Frazer explicitly ruled out that a new model would involve “any new taxes” levied from the public.