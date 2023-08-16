The BBC licence fee’s days are numbered. Here’s an alternative

Balancing act: what should the BBC axe in order to pay its way?

In four years’ time, the BBC is expected to go through the biggest change to its funding method in its 100-year history. When the Corporation’s Royal Charter comes up for renewal in 2027, the licence fee in its current form is likely to be consigned to history.

Both the Government and the BBC itself agree that the arcane tax on television ownership

cannot remain unchanged in the digital age. Audiences are falling, fewer households are paying the licence fee and streaming services are taking an ever-greater slice of the pie.

Yet there is no agreement on how the BBC should be funded in the future, and no meaningful conversations taking place about what the national broadcaster should provide.

Nadine Dorries vowed to abolish the licence fee when she was culture secretary, but the current incumbent, Lucy Frazer, has been more nuanced, saying only that “the licence fee isn’t the only way” and that the BBC “might need to look at a variety of sources for its funding”.

The Government is expected to announce a formal review of BBC funding in the autumn, though with a general election coming next year, there is an increasing likelihood that it will be 2025 before any government gives serious attention to the matter, risking a last-minute fudge that will satisfy no one.

Balancing act: what should the BBC axe in order to pay its way? - James Manning/PA Wire

Colin Browne, chairman of the Voice of the Listener and Viewer pressure group, is among those who worry that time is already running out. “If nothing is done before the general election, we are going to be three years away from the Charter renewal date, and that is not long to debate and decide on changes and put them into force,” he says.

Assuming the BBC does have a future, Browne and others are anxious to put the horse before the cart by agreeing what the BBC should look like, which would in turn help to inform funding levels and methods, rather than simply changing the money side and telling the BBC to get on with it.

“We urgently need a debate on what we as a country want the BBC to provide,” he says. “Do we want it to carry on providing all of the services it does, or do we want it to be different? Deciding on funding before we have solved that problem would be doing it the wrong way round.”

Tony Hall, who is as familiar as anyone with the issue after a seven-year stint as the BBC’s director-general, agrees. “We must urgently look at funding, but that has to come after we look at what we want the BBC to do,” he says. “Something that is more proportionate to people’s ability to pay must be looked at more carefully.”

The BBC comprises 13 TV channels, 65 radio stations and a website, and broadcasts news, sport, drama, entertainment, documentaries, films and children’s television, as well as funding its own orchestras and choirs. It does so on a budget of £5 billion, comprising £3.75 billion of licence fees and £1.25 billion from selling its shows abroad and merchandising.

Netflix, which charges customers £4.99 per month for its cheapest package (compared with £13.25 for the licence fee), has a budget of £12.4 billion, which it spends entirely on pre-recorded entertainment, enabling it to come up with big-budget hits such as The Crown, as do rivals such as Apple TV+ and Disney+.

As The Telegraph recently reported, older viewers are increasingly deserting broadcast channels for streaming services, with Ofcom reporting a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in viewing among the over-65s between 2021 and 2022. Many of them signed up for streaming services for the first time during the pandemic and have become hooked. Younger viewers, meanwhile, are twice as likely to watch on-demand services as live TV.

So what should the BBC axe in order to balance the books?

“The problem is that as soon as you try to drop anything the BBC does,” says one former executive, “there is an almighty row about it from people who really cherish that service. It really isn’t easy to axe anything.”

The Corporation’s conundrum is that it must find ways of appealing to younger audiences – who have no brand loyalty – and persuading them to pay the licence fee, while at the same time serving the needs of older viewers who expect traditional BBC programming. Last year, the House of Lords communications and digital committee valiantly attempted to bench test the various alternatives to the licence fee. It came up with more problems than solutions, as each promising idea – subscriptions, advertising, means-testing – was tasted, chewed over and then spat out as unpalatable. The committee concluded that funding the BBC with advertising would not work, as the advertising market is not big enough to sustain the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and other commercial broadcasters.

The full boxset of Dad's Army is available on BritBox - McCarthy/Express/Getty Images

A full subscription model was also dismissed as unworkable because all of the BBC’s content would have to be delivered online in order to deny access to those who do not pay – which would disproportionately affect older people and rural communities who do not currently have broadband access. In addition, radio transmissions cannot be put behind a paywall unless they are online-only. In order to avoid a substantial drop in revenue, the BBC would need to charge £15 per month and convert almost all current licence fee payers into subscribers, which is regarded as highly unlikely given that the number of licence fee payers fell by 500,000 in the past year.

Going global and raising Netflix-style revenues by competing directly with the streamers around the world is an attractive option, but the BBC does not currently hold the rights to enough programmes to make it viable. The BBC does have a vast back catalogue, but it has found through its experience with iPlayer and BritBox that audiences prefer new content, with few bothering to seek out ancient episodes of Doctor Who or Dad’s Army.

Instead of a full subscription model, the BBC could explore a hybrid model, with essential services including news and radio included in a basic package, and ratings hits available to those who subscribe. The drawback is that, as one industry source put it, “only the rich get the good stuff”.

One of the most popular alternatives to the licence fee among those who gave evidence to the committee was a household levy, which could be collected through the council tax system in the same way that police forces are funded, and which could be linked to property value to make a new TV tax fairer.

Germany introduced a similar system in 2013 and found that it had the added benefit of reducing collection costs by piggybacking it onto an existing system, as well as bringing the cost per household down by increasing the tax base. Sweden replaced its £194 annual licence fee with a ring-fenced public broadcasting tax on all adults’ income. A new tax would not, however, allow anyone to opt out of paying for a service they might not want or use.

The BBC's Doctor Who is now being co-produced by Disney+ - BBC Studios

The Lords report described a household levy as a “viable alternative” to the licence fee,

but one industry lobbyist scoffed at the idea, saying. “No government is going to mess around with something that could be characterised as a poll tax, especially this side of a

general election.”

Claire Enders, founder of Enders Analysis, the media research company, believes the most likely reform will be a tweaking of the licence fee combined with increased use of commercial partnerships to keep production costs down.

She says: “I think there will be more link-ups with the streaming services in the way that Doctor Who is being co-produced by Disney+, and I think there will be a tweaked licence fee that requires wealthier households to pay more.

“The Government could also look at charging businesses more to access BBC services: in Germany, all businesses have to pay towards public service broadcasters because they use their websites and programmes in the workplace.”

But with increasing numbers of young people managing without BBC television and choosing not to pay the licence fee, a mere tweak to a funding model devised in 1923 might only delay major surgery – and make it more painful when it eventually comes.