BBC defends Little Britain after sketch ‘ching-chong Chinaman’ branded racist

David Walliams as Linda Flint in the offending sketch that Ofcom audience research found 'outdated' - BBC

The BBC has defended a Little Britain sketch about a “ching-chong Chinaman” after Ofcom audience research criticised it as racist and outdated.

The sketch features David Walliams as Linda Flint, a university employee, discussing an Asian student over the phone.

Describing the student, who is sitting in the room with her, Flint says: “He’s got straight black hair, yellowish skin, slight smell of soy sauce. That’s it, the ching-chong Chinaman.”

As part of a research study into potentially offensive content, the clip was shown to participants by polling company Ipsos.

Many expressed surprise that the clip was still available on iPlayer, describing it as “explicitly racist and outdated” and noting that “society had moved on”.

Other episodes of Little Britain, which starred Walliams and Matt Lucas, have been removed from streaming services following criticism over their use of blackface in the show.

Discriminatory language

This episode currently features an on-screen warning for “discriminatory language”.

But Ofcom said some viewers “did not think the current rating was enough, wanting a warning about the racist language and an explanation for why it was still accessible. For some, the content was considered too problematic.

“The clip was considered less acceptable because the participants felt it was purposely offensive in stereotyping and targeting an ethnic minority group for comedy purposes.

“Some reasoned that it was important to still show this content to reflect the beliefs of society at the time. However, there were concerns that it could normalise racist behaviours which could be repeated by young children.”

Little Britain ran from 2003-06.

Ofcom added: “A few participants said they found it funny but seemed embarrassed to say this and could recognise why it would be offensive.

“This content was not considered acceptable for linear TV and many were surprised that it was available on BBC iPlayer.

“Others thought a VoD (video on demand) platform was appropriate because it meant viewers could have the choice about whether to watch the content or not.”

One respondent said: “If I saw my daughter watching that and then mimicking it, I’d be horrified. If kids are watching it, they need it to be explained that that’s not acceptable.”

Exposing outdated prejudices

A BBC spokesman said: “All jokes in our output are judged on context and intent.

“The sketches in which the character Linda Flint makes reference to the appearance or race of a series of people are intended to expose and ridicule some of the outdated prejudices and racism that still exist in parts of British society, which is more apparent when viewing the sketches within the context of a full episode, and across the series as a whole.

“The programme is part of the BBC’s comedy archive and information is provided for iPlayer viewers about the inclusion of discriminatory language.”

Participants in the Ofcom research were also shown a clip from the Jimmy Carr stand-up special His Dark Material, which is streaming on Netflix.

In the special he makes jokes about sexual violence, including: “I don’t have to pay for sex, I’m a rapist,” and, “you can prevent any rape, just say yes”.

The report said: “Participants believed that joking about rape pushed boundaries too far and felt this could cause harm to victims of sexual abuse.

“Some, particularly female participants, described feeling personally offended by the content.”