BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty shocks viewers with X-rated joke

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has shocked viewers with an X-rated joke during Friday's episode of Have I Got News For You.

The BBC Breakfast and BBC Radio 5 Live presenter was guest hosting the show which saw team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop joined by Richard Osman and comedian Maisie Adam.

One standout moment from the show happened during the 'Odd One Out' round, where teams have to guess which picture doesn't fit in with the others. Pictured in the segment were Australia, Mo Salah, an iceberg and King Charles's curtains.

Discussing the world's largest iceberg, which has recently been in the news, Paul asked: "Is it five times the size of Britain, or something like that?"

Responding to Paul, and leaving the audience in fits of laughter, Naga said: "It's twice the size of Greater London."

Following a back-and-forth in which Paul asked Naga if there were other parts of Britain, the host made a well-timed dig at the team captain.

"It's so unlike a man to exaggerate size, isn't it?", she quipped, making Maisie splutter and the shocked audience applaud.

Not one to back down, Paul came up with his own witty retort, saying: "Well, to compare something to twice the size of Greater London, yes it's quite rare."

Naga has previously appeared on Have I Got News For You as a guest host and a guest panellist, making this appearance her third overall.

Earlier this year, Naga revealed that she had been diagnosed with adenomyosis after battling the debilitating condition for decades.

Since being diagnosed, Naga has been a huge voice in raising awareness of the condition, in which endometrial tissue grows into the wall of the womb resulting in pain and heavy periods.

On having adenomyosis, she said: "I went through this for 32 years before being diagnosed. Even then, there is no, like, cure, there is no treatment."

