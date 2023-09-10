BBC blasted for showing sea of EU flags in its Last Night of the Proms coverage

A rendition of Rule Britannia is a tradition at the Last Night of the Proms - Mark Allan

The BBC is facing calls for an inquiry into its coverage of the Last Night of the Proms as a sea of European Union flags could be seen being waved throughout the final performance of the summer festival.

The coverage by the national broadcaster, which organises and broadcasts the Proms, was described as “disgraceful” after clips of hundreds of EU flags were shown during Rule Britannia, the song synonymous with the end-of-season concert.

Harvey Proctor, a former Conservative MP, called for an immediate investigation into how so many EU flags could be on display at the event in the Royal Albert Hall.

He wrote: “[The] Disgraceful & misguided BBC messing up a British tradition; a political gesture which would make Sir Henry Wood turn in his grave. Utterly vulgar & wrong. Rule Britannia, not Rule EU!”

Nile Gardiner, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher, wrote: “Ironic to see some of the audience at The Last Night of the Proms waving EU flags while singing Rule Britannia. Rule Britannia represents freedom, sovereignty and self-determination, all absent in the EU. Thank God for Brexit.”

Union and EU flags on sale outside the Royal Albert Hall - Adrain Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

The presence of the flags during the concert could be attributed to the pro-Remain group, Thank EU for the Music, which have handed out EU flags at Proms events since 2016.

In a tweet on Sunday, it showed vans filled with “thousands of free EU flags” to be distributed to those attending the Last Night of the Proms, claiming it was in support of Brexit-impacted musicians.

In a letter sent on Saturday to Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, the group congratulated him on an “incomparable festival of joyful music-making”.

In relation to the flags, it said: “We appreciate that the BBC strives to avoid controversy at all costs, but would gently point out that in doing so you might on occasion have chosen reticence rather than objectivity with regards to editorial policy on Brexit matters.”

‘Audiences bring their own flags’

When asked by The Telegraph if it had taken steps to try and minimise the coverage of the flags, a BBC spokesman said: “Audiences choose to bring their own flags, and the Royal Albert Hall specifies size limitations within guidelines for safety reasons.”

The Last Night of the Proms on Saturday was the first time post-pandemic that the event could be held, with 2022’s performance cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Commenting on the coverage, journalist Isabel Oakeshott said: “The Last Night of the Proms appears to be a seething mass of Remainers. Can’t wait for Rule Britannia.”

Lord Ashcroft, businessman and a Conservative peer, wrote: “Stirring at the Last Night of the Proms…we shall remain a proud independent nation…”

However, the Rev Richard Coles hit back at those calling for action by the BBC. He said: “I’m not one for waving a flag but don’t mind whether people wave Union flags or EU flags at the Last of the Proms.

“I do mind people thinking it’s the BBC’s job to police it.”