BBC archive: Cardiff City's 1968 squad welcomed home from Moscow

Cardiff City famously reached the semi-finals of the 1967-68 European Cup Winners' Cup, eventually exiting the competition at the hands of Hamburg.

But the squad were welcomed home as heroes on their return to the Welsh capital after reaching the last four courtesy of quarter-final victory over Torpedo Moscow.

In this footage from the BBC archive, manager Jimmy Scoular and goalscorer Norman Dean gave their reaction to the result and the prospect of facing Hamburg.