BBC apologises to Babes in the Wood victim’s mother for Martin Bashir error

Michelle Hadaway holds a photo of Karen Hadaway & Nicola Fellows, both murdered by Russell Bishop - Sara Hardy

The BBC has apologised to the mother of one of the Babes in the Wood murder victims and compensated her after Martin Bashir lost crucial cold case evidence.

Corporation bosses have reached a financial settlement with Michelle Hadaway, whose nine-year-old daughter, Karen, was murdered in 1987 along with her friend Nicola Fellows.

Paedophile Russell Bishop, a petty local criminal who was known to the girls and their families, had been initially charged with the crimes in 1987, but was cleared by a jury at Lewes Crown Court after a catalogue of forensic mistakes torpedoed the prosecution case.

Three years later he struck again, attacking a seven year-old in almost identical circumstances.

Mr Bashir had been working for a BBC Public Eye documentary series in 1991 investigating the miscarriage of justice surrounding the Babes in the Wood case and approached the Hadaway family offering to arrange DNA tests on items of her clothing.

But the BBC reporter almost caused a cold case review into the murders to collapse when he failed to return them, saying he could not remember receiving them.

The clothes were never examined and the documentary was never made.

When Sussex Police decided to re-examine some of the evidence in 2004, Mr Bashir said he could not remember taking Karen’s clothes, which included a sweatshirt, T-shirt and knickers.

BBC journalist Martin Bashir denied having possession of the clothes, or even meeting Michelle Hadaway - Nick Wass/Invision/AP, File

His BBC manager at the time said he had no recollection of ever meeting the Hadaway family or collecting the items in question.

But a journalist who had been working with him at the time insisted that they had met the family on one occasion and had a lengthy discussion with them.

In a statement the corporation has now accepted responsibility for the blunder, stating: “The BBC did not examine or return the clothes, and was not subsequently able to find them as a result of searches in 2004 and 2021. We should have taken better care of Karen’s clothes and we did not.

“We accept that we had a duty of care to Mrs Hadaway and we fell well short of that and we have previously apologised to her privately. We are very sorry.”

The settlement is thought to be in the region of a “few thousands pounds”, though Mrs Hadaway said nothing could compensate for the loss of her daughter’s precious clothes and “the pain caused by the actions of Mr Bashir”.

BBC apology

Following the BBC’s apology on Thursday, Mrs Hadaway said: “After my daughter’s killer was found not guilty at his first trial, the police gave me back the clothes in which she was murdered. Martin Bashir then came to my home and took those clothes. He told me that he would use them to prove that Russell Bishop had murdered my daughter and that he would make a programme about this called Public Eye.

“Instead, Mr Bashir disappeared, never made the programme and denied having ever met me.”

She added: “I will never get Karen’s clothes back and that is something I think about every day. Nothing will take away that devastation or the pain caused by the actions of Mr Bashir, and I do not understand how he remained able to work for the BBC for so long, ruining so many lives.

“I would, however, like to thank Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, for meeting with me and helping to bring this matter to a close.”

Eventual conviction

Bishop was eventually convicted in December 2018 of the sexually-motivated murders of Karen and Nicola following a change in the double jeopardy laws in 2003, which allowed suspects to be tried for the same crime twice, and advances in DNA and forensic technology.

A spokesman for Mishcon de Reya, which represents Mrs Hadaway, said: “Michelle Hadaway has had to fight for almost 40 years for justice and accountability following the tragic murder of her daughter, Karen, and Karen’s best friend, Nicola, in 1986. We have been privileged to work with Mrs Hadaway in this matter.

“Today’s settlement with the BBC takes Mrs Hadaway one step closer to some form of closure.”

An inquiry by Lord Dyson in 2021 found that Mr Bashir had acted in a “deceitful” way in order to secure his now infamous interview 1995 Panorama with Diana, Princess of Wales by faking documents to make her think those close to her were receiving money from tabloid newspapers and that the security services were spying on her.

Mr Bashir resigned from his role as the BBC’s religion editor at the time of Lord Dyson’s inquiry, citing what he said were serious health issues.