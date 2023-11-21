BBC admits financial limitations could see them lose Six Nations coverage

Gabby Logan presenting BBC's 2023 Six Nations coverage

The BBC’s outgoing director of sport has warned it faces a battle to keep hold of the Six Nations, compounding fears the tournament will not remain entirely free-to-air.

Barbara Slater told MPs it had become increasingly difficult for the corporation to retain the rights to major sporting events, blaming a 30 per cent cut to its income in the past decade and a doubling in the value of broadcast contracts.

Slater’s ITV counterpart, Niall Sloane, admitted his own channel may face a fight to keep hold of exclusive rights to the Rugby World Cup amid concerns it, too, may not remain entirely on terrestrial television.

The last two months have seen Telegraph Sport reveal how both the Six Nations and World Cup could end up, at least in part, behind a paywall, with neither fully protected by law for free-to-air coverage.

And the two executives responsible for ensuring the competitions remain available to the widest possible audience have now sounded the alarm over their respective futures during an appearance before the Culture, Media & Sport select committee.

The BBC and ITV were forced to team up eight years ago to keep the Six Nations out of the clutches of pay-TV and asked the prospect of losing it, Slater said: “To be clear, we need a well-funded BBC if we are going to be able to continue to afford sports rights.

“Sports rights in the UK have more than doubled in the past decade. BBC’s income in real terms has gone down 30 per cent.”

Slater, who announced in September she would step down in the first half of next year, added: “When we bang on the door for rights, which we want, we have to bring a package that’s about amplification, it’s about using all our platforms. The truth is we’re probably not going to be the highest bidder, and it will come down to individual governing bodies as to how they balance that reach and revenue.

“And I think that’s why we’ve been in so many partnerships. And, indeed, we’re in a partnership with the Six Nations and ITV, who actually have the lion’s share. And I think what we’ve been doing is covering Wales and Scotland because of the importance of the nations to the BBC.

“The Six Nations, like anything, we will have to assess the affordability at the time. Because it is very difficult for the BBC, on that trajectory of income, to continue to afford everything that we have. But that’s not a decision that’s being made at this moment in time.”

Sloane said: “I don’t think we’ve ever done a deal where there wasn’t speculation, and probably well-founded speculation, that it could, in some or in whole, go to a pay operator. Less so with the Rugby World Cup because we’ve only done two deals in my time at ITV. I think they recognise that if you’re going to grow the game, something like the Rugby World Cup should be on free-to-air but there’s no guarantee of it whatsoever.”

He added of the Six Nations: “We would like to bid for that property. It just depends whether they want to sell it to pay television. We discussed this earlier. It was mooted several months ago. But it’s always mooted when there’s negotiations on the horizon. So, we haven’t spoken in earnest. But we will, in the new year, to both entities, Six Nations and Rugby World Cup. But they’ve been great competitions for us in the past and we hope so going forward.”

