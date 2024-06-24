BBC update on 4 Chelsea targets show major change in Blues’ plans

A late night report from Nizaar Kinsella last night has got us all up to date with Chelsea’s situation in terms of hunting for a striker.

The Blues have seen a couple of major transfers fail in the last few weeks, with Benjamin Sesko signing a new contract and Michael Olise choosing Bayern Munich.

There is still no huge rush, but there’s more incentive to get things moving forward so that new manager Enzo Maresca can have a Nicolas Jackson alternative in place once preseason starts. To that end, Kinsella walks us through the situation of a few deals.

The Blues have “asked for conditions” of two strikers: Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu and Lille’s Jonathan David.

That comes after the top targets of last week – Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid and Jhon Duran of Aston Villa – both started to look less likely.

Jhon Duran playing for Aston Villa.

Working our way down the list

Plenty of Blues fans weren’t too keen on the idea of Omorodion or Duran in the first place, so the fact they know look off the table and we’re having to work our way even further down the list is a little worrying.

Kinsella says that David “would cost less than £30m” and that Guiu has an “active £5m release clause”. That would make them pretty affordable, which makes sense given they’re only coming in as a Jackson alternate.

But they’re certainly not the sort of moves that are going to get the fans really excited or convinced that this team is going to the next level next season. It’s already clear we’ve missed out on our favourites up front and at right wing, and there’s a slight feeling that this summer is slipping away from us before it’s really begun.

Signing an 18 year old with a couple of senior appearances to his name isn’t really going to change that.