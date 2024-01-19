BB PREVIEWS: Logan visits Twin Lakes

Jan. 19—The Logansport boys basketball team travels to Class 3A No. 12 Twin Lakes tonight for a battle on the newly christened Kent Adams Court.

The Berries (7-7) have been up and down this season, as evidenced by just last weekend alone when they had a 68-52 home loss to McCutcheon followed by a 58-49 win at Twin Lakes. But they've been pretty solid for the most part since Christmas.

They're facing a Twin Lakes team (9-3) that enters on an eight-game win streak. The streak began with a 44-39 win over McCutcheon at the IU Health Hoops Classic in Lafayette on Dec. 2.

Indians coach Kent Adams has 453 career wins and is the 13th active winningest coach in Indiana. The court at Twin Lakes was named after Adams at the start of this season.

"They're a good team, a great coach," Logansport coach Matt Lange said. "They're definitely deserving of that ranking. They play well together as a team and do the right thing. It'll definitely be a challenge for us on Friday night."

Adams' Twin Lakes teams are known for their fullcourt pressure defense. The Berries like to run and play fast on offense, so it should be an interesting matchup.

"We've been working on it this week in practice after some scouting stuff. Sometimes I think that's a better part of our game is handling the press," Lange said. "We'll see how it turns on Friday night."

Logansport has won 13 games in a row in the series against Twin Lakes, including 57-54 last year in the Berry Bowl. The Indians haven't beat the Berries since the 2007-08 season. The teams did not play in the 2020-21 and 2018-19 seasons.

Lange has been on the sidelines for most of those wins as either an assistant or head coach of the Berries.

"I remember some really good battles back when Pat Skaggs was coach. They had some really, really good teams," Lange said. "No matter where they're at in their program they always play us really well and year after year they're just a really, really solid team. You can attribute that to having what I consider a legendary coach. He has an unbelievable amount of knowledge and always knows how to get them ready."

Jacob Taylor is averaging 12.9 ppg to lead the Berries. Isaac Russell and Chris Del Valle both are averaging 10.6 ppg.

Jamison Ousley is the Indians' leading scorer averaging 18.3 ppg. Gavin Businger is averaging 10.7 ppg and Avery Condo adds 7.5 ppg.

It's a standalone game for the Berries this weekend. Next year's game against Twin Lakes will be a Hoosier Conference game.

Twin Lakes (2-0 HC West) hosts West Lafayette (9-5, 1-1) Saturday night.

CASS (3-8, 0-4 TRC) AT SOUTHWOOD (3-8, 0-3)

The two remaining winless teams in Three Rivers Conference play meet tonight in Wabash. Both teams enter on three-game losing streaks.

Cass beat Southwood 65-44 in the second game of the season last season en route to a run to a semi-state final in Class 2A. Southwood went on to reach the Class A state championship game and had an identical 3-8 record they have now after 11 games last year. The Knights finished the regular season 11-12 before making a run to state.

LJ Hillis is averaging 13.5 ppg to lead the Kings. He is followed by Owen Lowe (7.5 ppg), Blaine Deeter (6.9 ppg) and Bryce Rudd (6.4 ppg).

Bryce Wilcox averages 15.9 ppg and 8.6 rpg to lead the Knights. Will Winer (14.3 ppg) and Maddox Marshall (10.1 ppg) also average in double figures.

Cass hosts Taylor (11-3) Saturday night. It's a standalone game this weekend for the Titans, who have won five in a row.

CASTON (4-6, 1-1 HNAC) AT WINAMAC (5-7, 0-4)

Both teams enter off of long layoffs. It's Caston's first game in 13 days due to postponements. It's Winamac's first game in 10 days.

The Comets had a 14-point win over Culver before falling at Delphi by 11 in their most recent action before their break.

The Warriors had a midweek win over Northfield following a conference loss to Knox in their most recent games.

Winamac won 59-54 last year in Fulton to end a three-game losing streak in the series.

John Malchow is averaging 14.6 ppg to lead the Warriors. He's followed by Will Malchow (7.5 ppg), Brendan Hines (7.5 ppg) and Justin Potthoff (7 ppg).

Caleb Stinson is averaging 12 ppg to lead the Comets. Talon Zeider is right behind at 11.8 ppg and Lane Hook adds 8.2 ppg.

Caston travels to Rochester (4-5) Saturday afternoon for a makeup game. The JV game tips off at 1 p.m., followed by the varsity at 2:30.

Winamac travels to Delphi (4-9) Saturday night for a rematch from the Indiana Kitchen Class the Warriors won 48-42 two days before Christmas.

WEST CENTRAL (2-9) AT PIONEER (3-9)

Pioneer hosts West Central for a non-conference game.

The Panthers have lost two straight since their last win over Frontier. They're coming off a 16-point loss to Carroll last Saturday.

West Central has lost three straight, which includes an 11-point loss to Tri-County last week.

West Central snapped a 15-game losing streak in the series against Pioneer with a 77-44 win last year in Francesville.