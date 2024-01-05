BB PREVIEWS: Logan visits No. 10 Kokomo for final NCC meeting

Jan. 5—Logansport travels to Kokomo tonight to face the Wildkats for the final time in an NCC game.

It's a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game gets underway at 6 p.m. at Memorial Gym, followed by the boys game at approximately 7:45.

The Kokomo boys are ranked No. 10 in Class 4A and No. 9 in the coaches' poll. The Wildkats (9-3, 2-0 NCC) are coming off a third-place showing at the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle on Dec. 30, when they lost to Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 69-59 and beat Brownsburg 87-58. Attucks beat Brownstown Central 76-51 to win the event.

Kokomo is led by Kansas recruit Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-9 senior who is averaging 17 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. Karson Rogers is averaging 15.5 ppg and 8 rpg. Zion Bellamy adds 10.5 ppg.

"They're exceptional. They've got a Division I player on the front end and they've got guys all the way around him," Logan coach Matt Lange said. "We're just going to do what we can do to stop the other players and Bidunga is going to get what he's going to get. We'll play off that.

"We'll do what we did last year, kind of play off what we did last year and try to keep them in check and maybe do what we've been able to do lately which is get out in transition and try to put some pressure on them that way."

The Wildkats were the Class 4A state runners-up last year.

The Berries (5-5, 0-2) are coming off a third-place showing at the LaPorte Holiday Tournament, where they had wins over Michigan City Marquette and Hanover Central and a loss to LaPorte.

Jacob Taylor is averaging 13 ppg for the Berries. Chris Del Valle and Isaac Russell add 10 ppg apiece.

Logan heads back to Howard County Saturday night to face future Hoosier Conference opponent Western (4-8) in Russiaville. The Panthers have won the last two meetings.

"That's a tough back-to-back. It always is," Lange said. "We've got to go over to Western which is a pretty hostile environment for an incoming team. It'll be a tough match for us. We're going to have to play well both games. We're looking forward to getting into a conference with them and this is kind of the introduction for us so to speak with a conference team. We'll play on Friday and then change what we need to change and go lace them up and play on Saturday again."

CASS (3-6, 0-3 TRC) AT NORTHFIELD (3-7, 0-2)

The Kings are seeking their first TRC win when they travel to Northfield tonight.

It's the first meeting between the two programs since a 2016 sectional game the Norsemen won 51-46.

The Kings are coming off a runner-up finish at the Plymouth Holiday Tournament where they had a win over New Prairie and a loss to Plymouth.

The Norse dropped their two games over Christmas Break at the Wabash County Tournament against Wabash and Southwood. Wabash beat Manchester in the title game.

LJ Hillis is averaging 13.5 ppg to lead the Kings. Owen Lowe, Brennan Deeter and Trey Johnson add 7 ppg apiece.

CULVER (5-3, 1-1 HNAC) AT CASTON (3-5, 0-1)

Caston host Culver for a conference game tonight.

The Comets had a third-place finish at the Miami County Invitational over Christmas Break. They lost to Maconaquah and beat North Miami.

The Cavaliers last played on Dec. 22 when they lost at Washington Township in overtime. They have a loss to Knox and a win over Winamac in conference play.

Caston has won five straight in the series.

Caston travels to Delphi (2-8) Saturday night.

FRONTIER (3-7) AT PIONEER (2-7)

Pioneer is looking to bounce back from its 0-3 showing at the Indiana Kitchen Classic over Christmas Break when the Panthers host Frontier tonight.

The Panthers were coming off an overtime win at Argos before they lost three straight to Frankfort, Delphi and Rossville.

Frontier beat Kouts and lost to North Judson to finish runner-up at the Kouts Holiday Tournament.

Frontier won last year's meeting with Pioneer in Chalmers to end a nine-game losing streak in the series.

Pioneer travels to Faith Christian (2-6) Saturday night.

KNOX (2-4, 2-1 HNAC) AT WINAMAC (4-6, 0-3)

Winamac hosts Knox for the final time in HNAC play tonight. It's a girls-boys doubleheader with the girls game getting underway at 6:30 p.m. followed by the boys at approximately 7:45.

Winamac is coming off a 2-1 showing at the Indiana Kitchen Classic that saw John Malchow earn IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week honors as he averaged 24 ppg in the tournament. The Warriors had wins over Delphi and Rossville and a loss to North Newton.

Knox had an 0-2 showing at the Plymouth Holiday Tournament and has lost four straight overall since a 2-0 start. Knox has won four straight in the series against Winamac.