Baysox brush past Curve in series opener

BOWIE, Md. – Po-Yu Chen struck out five batters over six innings for Altoona Tuesday night, but the Bowie Baysox rallied for a run in the seventh inning to defeat the Curve 3-2 at Prince George’s Stadium.

Chen allowed three hits in the bottom of the first inning but did not allow a run after Sammy Siani tallied his second outfield assist of the season by throwing out Samuel Basallo at third base. Chen also picked off Matthew Etzel at first base to end the inning.

Bowie picked up two runs in the bottom of the second inning on a Collin Burns two-run home run. Chen would only allow three hits from that point on. He walked the first batter in the seventh inning before Ryan Higgins reached on a fielding error by Brenden Dixon. Chen was then pulled from the game, with Tyler Samaniego entering to allow a sacrifice fly to Jud Fabian.

Altoona did not record a hit off of Bowie starter Cameron Weston until the sixth inning, when Kervin Pichardo reached on an infield single. Pichardo advanced to second on an error and come around to score on two wild pitches, one from Weston and one from reliever Bradley Hanner. Later in the frame, Joe Perez lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game 2-2.

The Curve offense had just three hits in the defeat. After allowing the inherited runner to score, Samaniego tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.