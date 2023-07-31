Bayside's Billy Miller credits his HS coach as top influencer

New Bayside High head football coach Billy Miller takes his approach to coaching from several people he's worked for in more than a quarter of a century in the sport, working along the Space Coast and Treasure Coast.

But if he really has to pick someone as his biggest influence, he'll go back to his own high school linebacker days in Greer, South Carolina, living with his mom and brother, when his head coach Mike Hawkins provided a positive male influence in his life.

And it's why he wants to be the same thing now for his own Bears.

"He was tough, but he built a relationship with us, and we knew that football wasn't the only thing," Miller said. "He was a huge influence on me as a person, not just the football side. Football was just the avenue. He was a great role model."

It's something Miller has kept in his mind since his hiring in January, but he and his staff transferred it to the practice field this week. Teams across Florida opened official 2023 practices, focusing first on conditioning and basics as the Aug. 25 start of the regular season looms.

In addition to taking his overall approach from his high school coach, Miller has adapted something from head coaches he's worked for in this state since 1998.

Miller had been the defensive coordinator and associated head coach for Chris Sands while at Eau Gallie for five seasons. Previously, he coordinated the offense during a 13-year stint at Sebastian River. He's also coached at Vero Beach and MCC.

At Sebastian River, Randy Bethel taught him the importance of building relationships with the player.

"That's got to be number one, before you do anything in the weight room or before you do anything on the football field," Miller said.

Miller learned his offensive philosophy from then-Vero Beach coach Billy Livings, and he called Sands "the best in the business" at connecting with college coaches and getting players to the next level.

But the bottom line goes back to that high school mentor, Hawkins. Miller makes sure to remain in contact.

"I shoot him an e-mail once a week, ask how he's doing," he said. "He's retired from football four or five years."

And Hawkins could be found in Miller's approach when interviewed by Bayside administrators for his current job. While he sees lots of potential for the program and credits former coach Corey Broomfield with building some "good bones," he knows it will take time to produce the kind of seasons he ultimately wants.

"If they're going to judge me just based on winning football games — if that's the end-all, be-all — then I'm probably not your guy," he recalled. "Success for us, on the field, will be getting better every week."

