Bayside quarterback Sammy Dunn transfers to Vigor: “We can make a great run”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — School is out for summer and just a few days into the month of June one of the top high school football players along the gulf coast is on the move.

Bayside Academy quarterback Sammy Dunn has transferred to Vigor High School. The rising junior finished the school year with the Admirals before leaving to join the Wolfpack program.

While at Bayside, Dunn recorded more than 1,800 total yards and 18 touchdowns last year, helping the Admirals to a first round playoff appearance. He recently picked up D-1 offers from Samford and North Alabama.

Dunn stopped by the WKRG studio on Tuesday to discuss his decision with the News 5 Sports Team, he says it ultimately came down to being closer to his grandparents and family in Mobile.

“It’s a family decision to transfer over back to Mobile and just to get closer to my family. I wanted to get closer to my grandparents — they haven’t been able to watch me play these past couple of years,” Dunn said.

Dunn will join a Vigor team with several top recruits in the Mobile-area, including 5-star offensive lineman Micah DeBose and 3-star running back Carlos Benjamin Jr.

“It’s just a good environment. I played with those guys when I was younger because I grew up in Mobile actually playing in NYFC, probably one of the best conferences, best competition,” Dunn said. “So all those guys there, they’re cool guys, they’re nice guys and just want to go to a program that I feel like I can win over there.”

Vigor missed the 5A playoffs in 2023 after forfeiting a win over UMS-Wright — but the Wolfpack is just three years removed from a state championship.

“With the weapons they have over there and adding me to the puzzle, I think we can make a great run,” Dunn said Tuesday.

Sammy’s father Marion Dunn is working at Vigor as a science teacher — he’s held past coaching and administrative roles in Mobile County Public Schools with stops at Blount and B.C. Rain.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.