The Bayou Classic: Get live scores and updates from Grambling football's rivalry game here

Grambling football is closing the regular season with one of the oldest rivalries in HBCU football on Saturday, as the Tigers (5-5, 4-3 SWAC) take on the Southern Jaguars (5-5, 4-3) in New Orleans in the 50th Bayou Classic. Saturday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC as well as streamed on Peacock.

Grambling most recently played Arkansas-Pine Bluff two weeks ago, cruising to a 43-14 win over the Golden Lions. That win snapped a stretch of three losses in four weeks for the Tigers, where the only win was against lowly Bethune-Cookman.

Southern, however, has been on a cold stretch recently, losing its last two. The Jaguars' final game before its off week entering the Bayou Classic was a six-point loss to Prairie View A&M.

Here's how you can follow along with the Bayou Classic:

Bayou Classic Live Scores and Updates

