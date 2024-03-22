Baylor's Scott Drew gives Yves Missi injury update after NCAA Tournament win vs Colgate

Baylor coach Scott Drew said star center Yves Missi was dealing with a back injury, during an interview at Friday's game against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament.

Missi, a first-year player from Cameroon, is a projected first-round pick in several mock drafts ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft this summer.

He played 16 minutes and had nine points in the Bears' 92-67 win over Colgate in the March Madness game in the Memphis NCAA Regional. Drew provided an update on Missi ahead of the Bears' second round game on Sunday. They'll play the winner of No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico, which tipped of at FedExForum, following Baylor's win.

"He woke up that way and it bothered him yesterday, so the good thing is you have a day off and Yves is really durable," Drew said after the game. "He hasn’t missed a game, hasn’t missed much practice, if any practice, and we’ve got a great staff. They’ll get it right, but yeah, he was definitely affected by that today. "

While Missi wasn't playing at 100 percent, the Bears had no issues getting past Colgate. They jumped out to a 54-34 halftime lead and never looked back. They also never trailed in the game. Jalen Bridges led all scorers with 23 points.

Memphis Commercial Appeal: Yves Missi injury update from Baylor coach Scott Drew at March Madness