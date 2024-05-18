Baylor's Aliyah Binford holds Ole Miss to one hit in NCAA Tournament opener

Behind a complete game one-hitter from starting pitcher Aliyah Binford, No. 2 seed Baylor defeated No. 3 seed Ole Miss 3-1 Friday in the Lafayette Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Regionals are double-elimination format. Ole Miss plays No. 4 seed Princeton on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., with the loser being eliminated from the tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Binford made 94 pitches over her seven innings of work, allowing one hit — a solo home run from senior Delaney Rummell — with four strikeouts and two walks.

Ole Miss beat Baylor twice in last year’s Salt Lake City Regional before being eliminated by host Utah.

Baylor (33-20) jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning by way of a leadoff home run from Emily Hoff. Shaylon Govan hit a two-run home run off Rebels starter Grace Sparks in the fourth to put the Bears up 3-0. The sophomore surrendered three earned runs over 3.2 innings. Junior Brianna Lopez pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief.

Ole Miss (31-26), in its eighth-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, notched its only hit of the game in the fifth via Rummell’s home run.