Baylor won't use Jeep from car dealer after manager suggests Scott Drew 'use it to pull some people out of the hood'

Baylor basketball will not be accepting the use of a Jeep from a Waco car dealership after the dealership's general manager made an insensitive remark during a television interview.

Ted Teague, the general manager of the Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership in Waco, said he would be providing Baylor coach Scott Drew with the use of a customized Jeep after the men's basketball team won the NCAA tournament. Teague said that the dealer had given Baylor women's coach Kim Mulkey the use of a Corvette and wanted to keep the tradition going for Drew.

Then he made a recruiting comment that made Baylor rebuff the offer.

“Coach Scott can enjoy it and he’ll use it to pull some people out of the hood,” Teague said in an interview with KWTX in Waco on Tuesday.

You can tell that Teague realized what he said on live television after making the remark. Though it's not obvious that he was immediately remorseful. Video of the interview is available at the Baylor subreddit.

Baylor is not accepting the Jeep in the background. (via KWTX)

Wednesday, Baylor said that it wouldn't be taking the SUV. It was part of a parade in Waco on Tuesday celebrating Baylor's championship.

"We have spoken with Ted Teague regarding his comments made last night," Drew and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a joint statement. "His remarks do not align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs. We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driven in the parade on Tuesday. As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community.

A joint statement from Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades and Head Coach Scott Drew ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kwcsX98TM4 — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) April 14, 2021

Baylor beat Gonzaga on April 5 for the first men's basketball national championship in school history. The Bears never fell out of the top three for the duration of the 2020-21 season and beat each of their opponents in the NCAA tournament by nine or more points.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: