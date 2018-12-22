Baylor wins 57-47 after holding off big comeback by Oregon

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Makai Mason had 14 points with some key second-half shots as Baylor beat Oregon 57-47 on Friday night after holding off a big comeback by the Ducks.

Oregon (8-4) trailed by as many as 16 points after halftime, but cut its deficit to 47-45 on Payton Pritchard's 3-pointer with 3:32 left. That was the closest the Ducks would get before Mason hit a jumper. Mason later added a layup and two free throws.

Pritchard finished with 14 points for the Ducks, whose season-best four-game winning streak ended. Will Richardson had 10 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tristan Clark had 13 points and eight rebounds for Baylor (7-4). Mark Vital had 11 points and eight rebounds before leaving the game with 6 1/2 minutes left after he fell hard and was helped as he walked gingerly to the locker room.

A jumper by Vital put the Bears up 37-21 with 15 minutes left. Oregon responded with a 13-2 run when Pritchard had two 3s and assisted on two other baskets.

Pritchard hit another 3 in a 7-0 spurt for the Ducks to get within 45-42 before the teams traded turnovers three times in a row.

Baylor jumped out to a 15-3 lead while Oregon missed 14 of its first 15 shots. The Ducks went more than 11 minutes between Pritchard's jumper in the first minute of the game to Kenny Wooten's putback dunk.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks were without 7-foot-2 freshman center Bol Bol for third game in a row. Their leading scorer and rebounder (21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds a game) is still wearing a protective boot on his injured left foot. Abu Kigab missed his second game in a row because of a sprained ankle.

Baylor: The Bears have been up-and-down this season and coming off a home loss to Stephen F. Austin and ending Arizona's 52-game home non-conference winning streak.

UP NEXT

Story continues

Oregon gets a break for Christmas before playing Dec. 29 at Boise State in its last non-conference game.

Baylor also gets a few off days for Christmas before playing at home Dec. 29 against New Orleans, the last game for the Bears before their Big 12 opener.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25