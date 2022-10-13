Baylor vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Thursday, October 13

Baylor vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Baylor (3-2), West Virginia (2-3)

Baylor vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The passing game continues to be be terrific.

It might not bomb away like Texas Tech’s attack or be ultra-efficient like TCU’s, but it’s connecting on 70% of its throws with Blake Shapen doing a nice job of keeping everything moving.

It’ll all work for at least 200 yards against the Mountaineers, the running game will average well over four yards per carry, and everything else will be turned over to the run defense. The Bears are allowing fewer than 100 yards per game and they’re about to make West Virginia one-dimensional.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 when running for over 260 yards and 0-3 when going under. However …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Here comes JT Daniels.

The West Virginia ground game was a killer over the first month of the season, but it couldn’t get going in the 38-20 loss to Texas. Daniels threw for 253 yards in yet another steady performance.

This is when the air attack has to take a few more shots.

It’s a home game on a Thursday night, and it gets to go against a shaky Baylor secondary that isn’t getting enough help from the pass rush.

As long as Daniels isn’t turning the ball over and assuming he gets time, he can take on more of the workload.

What’s Going To Happen

Is West Virginia really the 10th-best team in the league?

Actually, it might be Oklahoma, but this is a chance for the Mountaineers to get back in the hunt for a bowl game after the 2-3 start.

Baylor is still talented enough to go on a run after the loss to Oklahoma State a few weeks ago, but the pass defense on the road will be a letdown. This is when a jacked up West Virginia team shows up and pulls off something big.

It’ll be tight until the end, but Daniels will come through with two fourth quarter scoring drives to get the desperately needed win.

Baylor vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 31, Baylor 30

Line: Baylor -3.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baylor vs West Virginia Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

Story originally appeared on College Football News