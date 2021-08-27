Baylor vs Texas State Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas State prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs Texas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: Big-12/ESPN+

Baylor (0-0) vs Texas State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcats should be fun.

They might have gone 2-10 last season, and the defense certainly didn’t do much to help the cause, but the offense moved fast and improved by leaps and bounds.

Ten starters are back, the offensive line got a boost from the transfer portal, and the passing attack should be even more dangerous, and there should be enough pop to keep this from getting out of hand.

The defense also returns loaded with veterans, but …

Why Baylor Will Win

The Texas State defense still has a long, long way to go.

The offense will have its moments, but the Bobcat D that allowed close to 500 yards per game is about to get hit very, very hard by a revamped Baylor attack that should be a whole lot stronger.

New offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes comes in from BYU and should get the passing game going. The receiving corps has promise, and the offensive line should be more consistent after a rough run.

The O doesn’t have to be amazing in this because the D should take over. The Bears get just about every key tackler back, head coach Dave Aranda and the staff know how to put together a defense, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Texas State offense will put up yards, but it’ll have a tough time putting the biscuit in the basket.

The Bobcats will work with energy, and they should come up with a few nice scoring drives, but Baylor will wake up on both sides of the ball and start to show just how good it might be this year after a full offseason to work.

Baylor vs Texas State Prediction, Line

Baylor 40, Texas State 17

Baylor -13.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

