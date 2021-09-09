Baylor vs Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas Southern prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs Texas Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

Network: Big-12/ ESPN+

Baylor (1-0) vs Texas Southern (0-1) Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

Baylor limped its way into a 29-20 win over Texas State.

The passing game wasn’t great, the 11 penalties were painful, and it was a struggle to put the game away. Texas Southern has to hope for a whole lot of mistakes and a lack of focus from a Bear team that still needs work.

The Tigers lost to Prairie View A&M 40-17, but they were able to take the ball away three times. They have a decent enough midrange passing game to keep things moving, but …

Why Baylor Will Win

Texas Southern got bombed on.

Prairie View A&M was able to run a little bit, but the passing game blew up with 354 yards to make up for a slew of mistakes. On the other side, the Tiger offense didn’t do much of anything until it was too late. The O line didn’t generate a push, the passing attack didn’t do enough until it was too late, and Baylor is about to take advantage of all of it.

The Bears might have struggled against Texas State, but the run defense was great and there were more than enough takeaways to make up for the mistakes on the other side. There shouldn’t be any problems scoring in this, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Gerry Bohanon show more for the Baylor passing game?

The Bears will get off to a good start on the ground, the defense will force three quick outs and come up with a turnover, and then it’ll be time to see if the downfield passing game can start to work.

Against Texas Southern, it will.

Baylor vs Texas Southern Prediction, Line

Baylor 55, Texas Southern 10

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

