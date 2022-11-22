Baylor vs Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Baylor vs Texas Prediction Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Baylor (6-5), Texas (7-4)

Why Baylor Will Win

The combination of a balanced offense and decent enough run defense might be enough to pull this off.

The Bears might have stalled in the 31-3 loss to Kansas State, but they came back to push TCU to the brink in last week’s crazy 29-28 loss on a walk-off field goal. Even so, the O continues to be great on third downs to keep everything moving.

Baylor is terrific at dominating the clock – it did that against TCU and keeps the ball for over 32 minutes. Texas doesn’t care about the time of possession battle and will probably lose by well over five minutes.

And then there’s the run defense. Texas is 4-0 when running for more than 205 yards and 3-4 when it doesn’t. More to the point, the three wins when the running game didn’t rock came against teams that aren’t going bowling.

Baylor allowed more than 205 rushing yards just twice so far, but …

Why Texas Will Win

Yeah, that Bijan Robinson guy is pretty good.

He was stuffed by TCU for 29 yards, and came back roaring with 243 yards and four scores in what seemed like just a few minutes in the blowout win over Kansas last week. That was his second 200-yard game in the last three and his eighth with over 100 yards in his last nine.

Baylor’s defense was amazing against the run over the first half of the season, but it had a few issues in Big 12 play allowing over four yards per carry in each of the last four games. It’s also 2-4 this season when giving up over three yards per run.

Alabama and TCU. Those are the only two teams to hold Texas to under three yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas will play in the Big 12 Championship with a win and a Kansas State loss to Kansas. It’ll take care of the first part of that itself.

Baylor will once again be dangerous, but it’ll struggle defensively late as the Longhorn passing game does enough to balance out the attack – the Bear D will sell out to stop Robinson.

Baylor is 1-5 when allowing more than 24 points. Texas was held to under 24 by – again – Alabama and TCU.

Baylor vs Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 34, Baylor 24

Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baylor vs Texas Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

