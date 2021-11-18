Baylor vs Kansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Baylor vs Kansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Baylor (8-2), Kansas State (7-3)

Baylor vs Kansas State Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor is knee-deep in the mix now for the Big 12 Championship.

It might have two losses in conference play, but with the 27-14 win over Oklahoma, it’s in with wins over Kansas State and Texas Tech and with a Sooner loss to either Iowa State this week or Oklahoma State next week.

For now, dealing with Kansas State will be tough enough.

The Bears have found something special on the ground with Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner paving the way for the nation’s fourth-best rushing attack. They crushed Oklahoma for close to 300 yards, ran for close to 1,000 yards over the last four games, and now it goes against a defense that’s statistically terrific, but only faced one truly strong ground attack.

Kansas State allowed 210 yards to Iowa State and Breece Hall back in mid-October, and lost by 13. The team might be on a four-game winning roll, but that’s after losing to three of the four Big 12 stars, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, and Iowa State.

However …

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcat run defense really is that good.

Yes, the schedule hasn’t been quite as nasty over the last month, but the Wildcats haven’t allowed more than 17 points in any of the last three games, held down Texas Tech, and it’s been good enough to stay in every game, even the three losses.

It’s not that Baylor can’t throw – it lit up West Virginia and it’s been efficient when needed – but it wants to rumble on the ground.

No, it hasn’t faced any ground games as strong as Baylor’s, but any time you’re allowing fewer than 160 rushing yards in eight of ten games you’re doing something right. Oklahoma State and Iowa State were the only two teams to get over 400 yards, and now Baylor has to be ready to get into a brawl.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State has flown a bit under the radar.

It bowed out of the Big 12 title chase with a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season, and then it quietly started winning again to keep the potential alive for a ten-win season.

But Baylor’s defense was able get out against a strong BYU, it was able to roll by West Virginia, shock Oklahoma, and …

Baylor lost at TCU, it lost at Oklahoma State, and the two road wins were in a struggle over Texas State – at least a wee bit of one – and in a blowout over Kansas.

Kansas State will come up with a terrific performance in the home finale.

Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction, Lines

Kansas State 24, Baylor 23

Line: PICK, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

