Baylor vs Kansas Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs Kansas prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Network: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Baylor (2-0) vs Kansas (1-1) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor seems like it’s just a few more at-bats away from figuring it all out.

Second year head coach Dave Aranda is getting the defense working – even if the competition hasn’t exactly been stiff so far – and there’s experience talent at the skill spots to work around.

And there’s speed. That should be enough against the Jayhawks.

Kansas has had a rough time getting the defense off the field, and it’s having a harder time keeping teams from blocking kicks – three in the first two games.

There’s not enough pressure coming from the defensive front, and the offensive line isn’t doing much in pass protection. If Baylor gets up early and then gets to rely on the defense, there won’t be any problems. The O hasn’t been turning it over enough to worry.

Why Kansas Will Win

Don’t get all fired up over Baylor rolling through Texas Southern 66-7.

This is still a team that needed way too much work to get by Texas State to start the season, it’s still in a bit of a transition overall, and as weird as it sounds, Kansas is a step up in competition.

The Jayhawks are going to need a while, but they’ve started to find a few things that work.

Struggling against South Dakota wasn’t awe-inspiring, but the passing game wasn’t bad in the loss to Coastal Carolina, North Texas transfer QB Jason Bean appears to be a guy to work around for the next few years, and there’s at least some big play potential to the running game now.

Not a lot, but some. That’s a start.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas is going to give Baylor a far tougher time than it might like.

There will be a third quarter offensive spurt from the Bears to take over, but after rolling for over 700 yards last week, the BU offense will sputter a bit for far too long.

Kansas, though, won’t have the offense to take advantage of the several opportunities to make this a battle, and then the floodgates will open.

Baylor vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Baylor 48, Kansas 24

Line: Baylor -17.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

