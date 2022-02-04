Baylor vs Kansas prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, February 5

Baylor vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 5

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Baylor (19-3), Kansas (18-3)

Baylor vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

There’s the Baylor we’re all used to.

After the stunning problem with Alabama in an 87-78 loss last Saturday, it bounced back with a nice offensive performance to get by West Virginia to potentially get back on track.

Sort of.

It didn’t shoot the lights out and the defense struggled – more on that in a moment – but it was still pulled off the win by attacking the rim and dominating on the offensive glass.

It was great on the offensive boards against Alabama and it didn’t matter enough, but it came up with a whopping 17 against West Virginia. It might not own the glass against Kansas, but it should be able to come up with just enough to hang around, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

What happened to the Baylor defense?

Overall it’s good at forcing mistakes, it’s able to come up with a few blocks here and there, and it’s usually able to overcome problems with a whole lot of scoring, but Alabama and West Virginia were both able to hit everything from the field.

The Bears got away with having problems against the Mountaineers, but that’s not going to work against Kansas.

How did the Jayhawks get back on track after getting rocked by Kentucky? It had one of its best shooting days of the year by pounding away on the inside and getting back to rebounding everything defensively.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas will be too good from the field.

Baylor might have the playmakers who’ll keep attacking, and it can hang around this by being great on the boards, but Kansas lost to Kentucky with its worst shooting and worst overall rebounding game of the season. It might struggle a bit on the boards, but it’s not going to have issues from the field.

This should be a fun offensive show, both teams will be happy to get up and down the floor, and Kansas doesn’t lose when it scores.

The Jayhawks are 14-0 when they score 74 or more. They’re not a lock to get there – the Alabama loss was a total aberration for Baylor – but they will.

Baylor vs Kansas Prediction, Lines

Kansas 78, Baylor 73

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4.5

