Baylor vs. Gonzaga Opening Odds

The 2021 NCAA Tournament National Championship game is set. Check out the opening odds from our partners at PointsBet.

#1 Baylor Bears vs. #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (-4.5) Total: 159.5

Baylor vs Gonzaga

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!