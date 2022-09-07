Baylor vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Baylor vs BYU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Baylor (1-0), BYU (1-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Baylor vs BYU Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The defense is going to travel.

The Bears gave up a first quarter touchdown to Albany, and that was it in the 69-10 win. The defense didn’t exactly extend itself – it didn’t have to – but it has the front line to hold up against a fantastic BYU offensive front.

The intensity is about to go up a few notches – expect more good plays on third downs than it showed against the Great Danes – and the offensive side should be fully tuned up.

Blake Shapen was deadly, the big plays with the passing game were there, and the offense should be able to keep it relatively simple without taking a slew of big chances. The defense will take care of the rest.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why BYU Will Win

38-0.

How do you know BYU has it? How do you know it’s about to be in for something big? It comes out and obliterates an inferior opponent on the road with a dominant first 20 minutes. It jumped out on USF, led up later on, and won 50-21.

Yes, Baylor has a terrific defense, and yes, it’s not going to get rolled over against the run, but yes, it’ll see an offensive front that’s every bit as strong as anything it’ll face this season. The future Big 12 Cougars have all of the parts in place to pull this off.

Jaren Hall hit 25-of-32 passes for 261 yards and two scores in the win, the running backs have the rotation, and the lines …

To keep harping on this, you can’t hang with Baylor unless you can hold up in the trenches, and BYU can do that.

Story continues

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a late night game, it’s Provo, and it’s a BYU with a chance to make a giant statement at home.

Baylor is more than good enough to pound away and get enough solid play on both sides to pull this off, but BYU will feed off the atmosphere, the early momentum, and the play of its veterans to pull it through in a fantastic, tough game that will show off just how tough a Big 12 road date this will be next year.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Baylor vs BYU Prediction, Line

BYU 26, Baylor 24

Line: BYU -3.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Baylor vs BYU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News