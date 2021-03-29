Baylor vs Arkansas Best Bets, Odds

Arkansas vs. Baylor (-8)

No. 3 Arkansas and No. 1 Baylor are the lowest-seeded matchup in the Elite 8 and should be the most interesting of the two-game Monday slate. I have Arkansas +800 to make the Final Four and Baylor +450 to win it all, so here I am, a needle stuck in a haystack with who I am rooting for.

The best bet in this game though, is in the first-half. Arkansas has a habit of trailing in the NCAA Tournament and battling back. I see a similar situation here versus Baylor.

In the first two games of the tournament, Arkansas trailed Colgate and Texas Tech in the first half by double-digits. Arkansas stormed back to win the half in both, but against Oral Roberts, that tactic died off as the Golden Eagles owned the Razorbacks.

Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament

Arkansas trailed Colgate 33-19 with 3:48 remaining in the first-half - Led by three at halftime.

Arkansas trailed Texas Tech 23-13 with 10:34 remaining in the first-half - Led by two at halftime.

Arkansas trailed Roberts 46-34 with 15:26 remaining in the second-half - Trailed by seven at halftime.

NBC Sports Edge's Top Trends likes Baylor and the Over. The Bears are 34-20 ATS (63.0%) in its last 54 games. The Over is 32-17-1 (65.3%) in the Razorbacks' last 50 games.

Out of the four games, Baylor and Arkansas have the highest projected chance for the Over to hit and I agree. I lean the Over, but six-of-eight games went Under in the Sweet 16, making this more of a live-betting spot.

Over Arkansas-Baylor

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code VAUGHN10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Taking a look at the players over the last three games, both teams have a surplus of scoring options. Arkansas has six players averaging double-figures and Baylor with five for 11 total. That is pretty wild and during the regular-season, Arkansas was 8-1 (88.8%) to the Over. However, in the last five neutral court games, the total has went Under in all five.

Story continues

BAY-ARK PLAYERS

I like both teams to get out and score with all that talent, but I believe Arkansas will struggle out the gate. I like Baylor to control the game in the first half and Arkansas to battle back with its usual second-half efforts.

Arkansas brings back the fewest minute continuity rate in the tournament from last season's team at 12%. Baylor ranks 32nd at 67% with its veteran team. That will be a huge difference in my opinion and differentiate the two in the crunch moments of this Elite 8 matchup.

I will look at Arkansas for a live bet situation in the second-half if the spread exceeds 10 points with a goal of +12 or +13 range in mind. However, for now, Baylor's first-half line of -3.5 or -4 is the play.

Gamer Pick: Baylor 1H -4 (1u)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.