Baylor uses strong second half to overpower Villanova, earn trip to Elite 8

Associated Press

That ice that seemed to be forming across the 3-point arc was hardly enough to throw Baylor off course. Adam Flagler was the surprise leading scorer, with 16 points, and Baylor (25-2), which came in as the nation's leading 3-point shooting team at 41.5%, won despite making only 3 of 19 against Villanova's ever-shifting 2-3, man-to-man combo on D. Baylor, which started the season 18-0 and won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title, is one win from the Final Four for the first time since 2012.