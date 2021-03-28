Baylor uses strong second half to overpower Villanova, earn trip to Elite 8
Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek explains how Baylor’s second half defense stifled Villanova and sent the Bears through to their first Elite 8 since 2012.
Despite a poor outside shooting performance, Baylor defeated Villanova 62-51 behind stellar defense to advance to the Elite 8.
Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports Saturday. Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after the San Antonio Spurs bought out the remainder of his $72 million contract. Aldridge joins a frontcourt that includes Blake Griffin, another addition from the buyout market.
Pac-12 Networks' Justin Adams recaps Washington State women's soccer 1-0 overtime victory against Colorado on Saturday, Mar. 27 in Boulder. WSU's Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored the golden goal in overtime, marking her third goal this season. The Cougars improve to 5-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the conference, while the Buffs drop to 6-4-1 and 2-3-1 in Pac-12 play.
Both are No. 1 seeds in the men's NCAA Tournament, but the Bears have the edge on the undefeated Bulldogs. USA TODAY Sports gives three reasons why.
NEW YORK (AP) The Nets aren't finished bringing big names to Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge is next after deciding Saturday to sign with the Nets for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the details said. After reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the veteran forward quickly became a coveted free agent for contending teams.
That ice that seemed to be forming across the 3-point arc was hardly enough to throw Baylor off course. Adam Flagler was the surprise leading scorer, with 16 points, and Baylor (25-2), which came in as the nation's leading 3-point shooting team at 41.5%, won despite making only 3 of 19 against Villanova's ever-shifting 2-3, man-to-man combo on D. Baylor, which started the season 18-0 and won its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title, is one win from the Final Four for the first time since 2012.
Christyn Williams scored 27 points as she lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The game marked the return of UConn coach Geno Auriemma, who missed the opening two rounds because he was recovering from Covid-19.
Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.
Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.
Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a superb pole position on Saturday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and will start the race immediately ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen earned his fourth career pole to deny Hamilton his 99th, edging out the world champion by .39 seconds on his final attempt. “The whole weekend has been pretty good so far,” Verstappen said.
Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.
