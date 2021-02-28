No. 2 Baylor falls to Kansas, leaving Gonzaga as college basketball's last undefeated team

One of college basketball's last two undefeated teams has fallen.

No. 2 Baylor lost in shocking fashion to Kansas on Saturday, ending an 18-game unbeaten run to open the season. The loss positions No. 1 Gonzaga as the last undefeated team in the country, and the clear choice for the No. 1 overall seed of the NCAA tournament.

After a back-and-forth first half, Kansas opened up a 10-point lead early in the second half and never let go. It was a miserable game for Baylor, which shot only 34.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the free throw line.

