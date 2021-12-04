Baylor upset does Notre Dame huge favor!

Baylor won the Big 12 championship with a thrilling 21-16 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon. The Bears walk out of AT&T Stadium with the conference championship trophy but the biggest winner from the result is none other than Notre Dame.

The Irish, who entered championship weekend without a game to play and a lot of watching and rooting to do now have a more clear path to the College Football Playoff.

The loss eliminates Oklahoma State from playoff contention and theoretically moves Notre Dame up to fifth. Now Notre Dame shifts their focus to the SEC Championship where they’ll be huge Georgia fans this afternoon, hoping for the Dawgs to hand Alabama a second loss and bump the Tide from the top-four.

Stay tuned!

Related:

Notre Dame rooting guide for conference championship weekend