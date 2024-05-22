Baylor transfer Norchad Omier officially withdraws from 2024 NBA draft

Former Miami forward Norchad Omier has reportedly withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft and will transfer to Baylor, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Omier, the first player from Nicaragua to receive a Division I basketball scholarship, declared for the draft and entered the transfer portal last month. He was the No. 5 player on the market and chose the Bears over Arkansas, Clemson and Louisville.

The 22-year-old was named to the All-ACC second team this past season, averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 assists on 55.2% shooting from the field. He was the first Hurricane to lead the team in scoring and rebounds in 10 years.

Omier played his first two years at Arkansas State and was the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He has averaged a double-double every season and was the only player to reach that mark this past season in the ACC.

He joins a talented incoming class of 2024 for the Bears, headlined by No. 5 prospect VJ Edgecombe. The program also adds No. 25 prospect Robert Wright III and No. 47 prospect Jason Asemota for next season, along with Jeremy Roach via the transfer portal.

Baylor finished third in the Big 12 and earned its fifth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2024. The team beat Colgate in the first round and lost to No. 6 Clemson in the round of 32.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire