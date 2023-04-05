Baylor transfer LJ Cryer would be ‘breath of fresh air’ for UNC

There is no question the UNC basketball program has a great many needs to address in the transfer portal, but one intriguing player could be a good fit.

With the departure of Caleb Love in the backcourt, there is a significant opening for minutes … and shots.

A recent addition to the transfer portal was Baylor guard LJ Cryer. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 15 points and shot 41.5% from three on 6.2 attempts per game this season. It was the first year as a full-time starter.

While many programs will be after Cryer, 247Sports seems to think a Cryer and UNC match could work.

“Caleb Love’s high-highs were tantalizing, but a steady, reliable shot-maker like Cryer would be a breath of fresh air for UNC. R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot are both back which certainly adds to UNC’s cache in the transfer portal. Davis is not a ball-dominant, selfish lead guard, so Cryer would likely get a significant bump –– maybe from 20% at Baylor to 24% at UNC –– in usage rate.”

The season before in 19 games and one start, Cryer shot 46.8% from 3 on 5.8 attempts per game. He is a career 42.5% shooter from the perimeter on 5.2 attempts per game.

His efficient scoring ability while having a low usage rate is significant, especially when looking to pair him with RJ Davis in the backcourt. Both players have the ability to play on or off of the ball, but it’s the effectiveness and efficient that is so appealing.

Kansas State, Kansas, Texas, Houston, Indiana and Gonzaga are among the programs that have reached out to Cryer.

With no short list of potential suitors, it’ll be interesting to see if North Carolina pushes for Cryer at all. But, the potential is there regardless.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire