Baylor’s Terrel Bernard could be perfect draft addition to Cowboys’ rejuvenated LB room

The Dallas Cowboys are going to need some help at the linebacker position in 2022. If previous trends are any indication, the club will look to April’s draft to find the perfect compliment for 2021 rookie of the year Micah Parsons. While the club remains hopeful for a full recovery, a midseason ACL tear sidelined Parsons’ draft-classmate Jabril Cox.

With Leighton Vander Esch and Keanu Neal hitting free agency, it’s likely the club goes back to the well for another collegiate standout. They may not have to stray far from The Star, as Baylor’s Terrel Bernard is an intriguing prospect in this year’s class. The La Porte High School star stayed in state for his college ball and shined brightly for the Bears. His intelligence (2018 All-Academic Team as a freshman and sophomore) comes through in his play identification and his physical traits are just as tantalizing.

Measurables and Stats

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Listed Height: 6-foot-0

Listed Weight: 222 pounds

Year: Redshirt Senior

Jersey Number: 2

Impact Plays (2021): 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections

Stats (2021): 61 solo tackles, 42 combined tackles, 103 total tackles

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: West Virginia (2020), Texas (2020), West Virginia (2021), Oklahoma (2021)

Best Game: West Virginia (2020)

Worst Game: West Virginia (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Has sideline to sideline range if lined up in the middle. Can cover three quarters of the field in a hurry. Able to out maneuver pulling lineman in space and get himself in the best position to make the tackle. Doesn’t always take the best pursuit angles, but somehow still ends up being involved in the tackle.

Processing Speed: High IQ player on and off the field, made academic all Big 12 multiple times, as well as graduated early and is now working on his masters. Good eye discipline, follows the blockers and flow of the play; this can sometimes lead to misreads, but generally very good. Communicates well with other defenders. Fantastic read and reaction ability.

Story continues

Tackling: Sound tackler, if he gets hands on you, odds are you’re going down.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Doesn’t handle blocks well in space from OTs.

Versatility: Ideal WILL or MIKE at the next level. High processing IQ leads me to believe he would thrive as a MIKE. Doesn’t have the frame nor pass rush toolbox to hold up at edge. Has the makings of a 3 down backer in the NFL.

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: Comfortable in zone coverage, transitions eyes to WR back to QB and back to the WR again. Understands his assignment and even saw him disguise his coverage a bit, acted like he was in man but passed off the route and catered to his zone. Has the change of direction ability to man up with RBs out of the backfield. Stays in phase well when manned up. Reads the QBs eyes when in zone, jumps to cause the PBU or come down with the INT. Capable of carrying TEs up the seam.

Motor/Effort: Motor runs hot, never see him give up on a play.

Block Shedding: Works through blocks from TEs well. Flashes of establishing leverage on pulling offensive lineman and shows the ability to stack and shed.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Explosive when he finds an open gap to shoot and make a stop. Shows a good swim move. Doesn’t rush with a refined plan, needs to develop a pass rush plan. Light on his feet, able to change the gap he is attacking with ease.

Run Defense: Lets the ball carrier commit to the gap before he steps up and fills it. Does his assignment very well here. Navigates traffic around the box well.

Strengths:

Very high IQ player both on and off the field, sure tackler; if he gets hands on you you’re likely going down. Adapt in zone coverage will probably work his way onto the field in the NFL with his coverage ability alone. Has a good spin move. Fills gaps nicely vs the run, navigates traffic around the box exceptionally well.

Weaknesses:

Struggles to get off blocks in space against pulling offensive tackles. Doesnt’ have the cleanest medicals: season-ending shoulder injury in 2020 and missed time in 2021 with a meniscus injury. Needs to develop more pass rush moves, only saw him flash a spin, and while it was effective; its not nearly enough to succeed at the next level.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The second level of the Cowboys’ defense could look drastically different in the 2022 season. Aside from the aforementioned staters, the backups hardly have much defensive experience. Francis Bernard and Luke Gifford struggled to crack the lineup in any meaningful way.

Bernard could step in and be a leader for the Cowboys defense almost immediately. He is an extremely high IQ player, constantly communicating with his teammates, making sure they are aligned up correctly, he has very good range and is a sure tackler.

He needs to develop as a pass rusher but as of right now the Cowboys are fairly sorted out in that department. Bernard could step in and start immediately at a minimum in sub packages for the Cowboys; although he will likely serve a more prominent role.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 14 Block Shedding (10) 8 Processing Speed (10) 9 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 8 Coverage Ability (10) 9 Run Defense (10) 8.2 Motor/ Effort (5) 4.5 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 7.5 Tackling(10) 9.5 Versatility (10) 7

Final Grade:

84.7, 2nd round player

