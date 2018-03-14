Baylor suspends two players investigated for alleged November sexual assault

Baylor coach Matt Rhule said the players had been “separated” from the team. (Getty)

Two unidentified Baylor players are currently suspended from the team following an investigation into November sexual assault accusations.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule told KCEN that things have been handled “the right way” after the allegations surfaced and that the two players had been “separated” from the team.

“I can’t get into too many of the details on this specific incident,” Rhule said. “I really don’t know too many of the details on this specific incident, but I do know things have been handled the right way.”

The alleged assault happened early on Nov. 12 and a KWTX report in February noted the two players involved in the accusations were redshirts. Four suspects were listed in the report and the two alleged victims are reportedly members of Baylor’s equestrian team. Criminal charges have not been filed.

Baylor’s president released a statement Tuesday night published by ESPN. The statement is quite similar to the one released by the school in February after the accusations became public.

“Baylor University takes any allegation of sexual assault seriously,” she wrote. “The University’s new leadership team is unwavering in our commitment to follow our well-documented Title IX policy and procedures in regards to reporting and responding to incidents of sexual assault. The responsibility of responding to alleged incidents of sexual violence does not rest solely in the hands of any specific individual or unit. It is a University response dictated by our Title IX policy. Baylor University remains committed to providing for the safety and security of our campus community.”

The school is in the process of implementing numerous recommendations and guidelines following its well-documented abject dreadfulness in handling sexual assault accusations in the past. The mishandling of sexual assault accusations against members of the football team led to the firing of coach Art Briles and the resignations of the school’s athletic director and president.

Rhule is entering his second season as Baylor’s coach. He was briefly mentioned as a candidate to move to the NFL for the 2018 season and even reportedly interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.