Baylor’s Siaki Ika would be interesting change of direction for Cowboys

Siaki Ika is an inch taller, thirty pounds heavier, and almost ten years younger than the Cowboys current nose tackle, Jonathan Hankins. Before they traded for Hankins midway through the 2022 season, Dallas had never seemed to value that type of interior defensive linemen. In reality, giving up a sixth rounder for a low-salary veteran on an expiring deal isn’t exactly shoveling money out the window either. But when the most sizable prior investment was a late Day 3 pick on Quinton Bohanna, Hankins’ acquisition was monumental progress.

Re-signing Hankins this off-season projects hope Jerry Jones and his son Stephen know the team needs impactful one-technique defensive tackles. That philosophy change could lead to the team trying to get a younger, powerhouse run stopper for the future of the defense in the top 100 of the draft. If defensive coordinator Dan Quinn requests this type of commitment to the position, one of his targets in that range could be Ika.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 335 pounds

Games Played in 2022: 12

Jersey Number: 62

Impact Plays (2022): 2 passes defensed, 2 tackle for a loss, 0 sacks

Stat (2022): 10 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, 24 total tackles

40-yard dash: 5.39 seconds

10-yard split: 1.88 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.8 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.99

Relative Athletic Score: Comparison vs Damon Harrison

RAS scores might not be the best way to judge nose tackles in the league, but it still gives a team info on a player. On tape, Ika was more athletic than most guys at his size, but a 2.62 Ras score would say otherwise.

Coming out of the combine with poor speed and agility scores, Ika looks more like an immovable Damon Harrison type DT, than a mix of giant size, but solid athleticism that his 2021 tape suggested.

Film Study Information

Games Watched: West Virginia (2021), Oklahoma (2022), Bringham Young (2022), Texas (2022)

Best Game: West Virginia (2021)

Story continues

Worst Game: Texas (2022)

Strengths

Ika has one main job when he is on the field, and he does it really well. He has to be double teamed, or he will ruin the opposing teams rushing attack. This begins with his raw size and power, it is just difficult to deal with that type of opposition. He is nearly unmovable from a gap when being blocked one-on-one.

Ika is also good at recognizing down blocks and adjusting to maintain his position. At times in his career he was beating opposing offensive lineman up the field to make plays in the backfield, and even though that occurred less often in 2022, he still did well to hold his spot and free up others to make plays.

Ika looked like a true interior disruptor in 2021 after following his LSU defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda to Baylor when Aranda became head coach.

He was one of the key players in their top-10 defense that season. Ika seemed to be a bigger piece of the puzzle as a pass rusher, and overall interior playmaker. He added six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks, and if scouts believed they were getting that type of playmaker at that size, he would never make it out of the first round.

Weaknesses

Ika has more weaknesses than the typical ones that normally come with nose tackles. Movement issues such as a slow change of direction, getting down the line to impact stretch plays, and penetrating up field quickly are challenges for Ika , but those are issues many run stuffing defensive tackles have.

Issues more exclusive to Ika begin with technique problems.

He has had the ability to rely mostly on his raw power to just manhandle opponents, but being more consistent with his get off, and being better at hand placement, leverage, and footwork will be necessary at the NFL level where you play the best in the world every week. Jason Kelce is 35-years old and under 300 pounds and he can move some of the largest men in the league due to his technique.

Ika, for as large as he is, has shorter than ideal arm length for the position. This allows offensive lineman to get into his chest which causes issues when he is trying to shed blocks. It is one thing to clog up a hole, but the best run stoppers work at and behind the line of scrimmage themselves.

Arm length also causes issues when taking on a double team. If the offensive linemen can both get into his chest and he can’t out strength them, he can be moved out of position.

The final worry for Ika is, what caused his drop off in production from 2021 to 2022? He went from a run-stuffing machine who made plays in the backfield of an opponent and impacted the pocket on passing plays, to more of a double team eater only. His value in the draft might come down to if a team believes they can bring out the impact plays Ika made in 2021. If so, Ika is a top 50 pick without a doubt, but if not, he could slip to an early day three prospect.

Fit with the Cowboys

Dallas has attempted to add an impact player at this position over the last two to three years. The Day 3 drafting of Quinton Bohanna and John Ridgeway is something Will McClay had never done before. The team also attempted to sign veterans Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins, but they finally seemed to find a solution in Jonathan Hankins last season.

The rotation of Hankins and Watkins provided strong protection upfront that allowed Leighton Vander Esch to shine like he did in his rookie campaign. Watkins was lost in free agency, and Hankins is 31-years old and missed multiple game last season. Add to that, Hankins is only here on a one-year deal and one can see why Dallas might have this as a top need.

Bringing in Ika could provide an improvement from Watkins in 2023, but more importantly give Ika a season to prepare to take over for Hankins. Will the Cowboys be willing to use a top-100 pick on a one-technique DT is the big question, but if so Ika could be the ideal fit for Quinn.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire