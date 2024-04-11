Baylor’s Scott Drew will not be the next Kentucky basketball coach. UK’s search continues.

Scott Drew will not be the next men’s basketball coach at the University of Kentucky.

Drew decided Thursday morning that he will remain with Baylor, where he has spent the past 21 seasons and led the Bears to the national championship in 2021.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander was first to report that Drew had passed on Kentucky.

UK’s head coaching job officially opened up Tuesday when John Calipari announced his resignation. Calipari was announced as the head coach at Arkansas on Wednesday.

Possible candidates to fill the position at UK include UConn’s Dan Hurley and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.

This story will be updated.