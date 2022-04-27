Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon enters transfer portal after losing starting job

Another experienced quarterback has hit the transfer portal.

Gerry Bohanon, a 12-game starter for Baylor in 2021, put his name into the transfer portal on Wednesday. The news comes after multiple outlets reported Tuesday night that Blake Shapen had won Baylor’s starting quarterback job after spring practice.

Bohanon was a backup for the Bears for three seasons before taking over as the starter in 2021. In those 12 starts, Bohanon threw for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.9% of his passes and averaging 8.0 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 323 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bohanon injured his hamstring late in the season against Kansas State. In his absence, Shapen played most of the Kansas State game and then started the regular season finale against Texas Tech and the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State. In those three games, Shapen completed 59-of-83 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns. In the Big 12 title game victory over OSU, Shapen went 23 of 28 for 180 yards and three scores.

Bohanon returned to the lineup for Baylor’s win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, but he entered spring ball in a competition for the starting job with Shapen. On Tuesday, Shapen was reportedly given the nod by Dave Aranda and his coaching staff.

Entering the transfer portal before May 1 allows Bohanon to be eligible immediately at another school for the 2022 season. Because he took a redshirt in 2018 and the 2020 season does not count toward eligibility, Bohanon has two years of eligibility remaining.

Baylor set a school record with 12 victories in 2021, just its second season with Aranda in place as head coach. The Bears also won their first outright Big 12 title since 2012 and first New Year’s Six bowl game since 1979.