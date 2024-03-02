Baylor pulls away from no. 7 Kansas in Big 12 road thriller

WACO, Texas. — A hot second half for 15th-ranked Baylor helped them distance themselves from seventh-ranked Kansas en route to an 82-74 Big 12 win.

This win pushes Baylor over Kansas to third in the Big 12 standings while Kansas sits at fourth with a 9-7 conference record and could fall to fifth if BYU takes down TCU on Saturday night.

A back-and-forth first half ended with a 35-34 Baylor lead.

The Jayhawks shot 65% from the field in the first half but was 1-5 from three while Baylor shot 48% from the field and made four of their nine three-point attempts.

Kansas head coach Bill Self and Hunter Dickinson were outwardly vocal with the referees about their frustration with foul calls throughout the half.

The second half was more of the same until Baylor began pulling away with 12 minutes left, taking advantage of missed shots and standout freshman Johnny Furphy taking some time to rest on the bench.

The Bears increased their lead to 13 twice midway through the second half.

The Jayhawks cut the lead to 72-65 with four minutes left and down to 75-71 with 1:43 to go but couldn’t get any closer to cutting the lead down after.

RayJ Dennis led the Bears with 19 points and 10 assists. Four of Baylor’s starting five scored in the double digits.

Kevin McCullar’s return to the lineup after missing the past two games added a boost to the Jayhawks, with him and Dickinson collecting 20 points each.

Dajuan Harris paced the team with 12 points and nine assists. Elmarko Jackson had eight points off the bench. KJ Adams tallied six points and one rebound but had four assists.

The Jayhawks fall to 21-8 and host Kansas State in this season’s second edition of the Sunflower Showdown on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

