Baylor lands prediction for a top UNC basketball target in transfer portal

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels continue to sort through options in the transfer portal, looking to add players for next year’s roster.

With UNC losing at least two starters and potentially as high as four, there is a big need for multiple players. And as time has gone on, they have identified their top options.

Among those options is North Carolina native and former Tennessee center Jonas Aidoo. The Tar Heels have met with Aidoo early in his time in the transfer portal but as expected, he has a lot of programs after him. While nothing has been settled yet, there was some potentially disappointing news on Thursday.

247Sports recruiting insider Travis Branham logged a crystal ball prediction for Aidoo’s recruitment. And it’s not to UNC. Instead, Branham logged the prediction on Thursday night, the lone prediction for Aidoo.

Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo (@Jonasaidooo) has picked up a crystal ball prediction for @BaylorMBB via @247Sports. Aidoo averaged 11/7/1 as a junior for the Volunteers. — Heat Check (@HeatCheckHoops) April 19, 2024

Now, it doesn’t mean that Adioo is a lock to Baylor but Braham is very locked in with information and a crystal ball prediction is as close as it gets to what will likely happen. Things could change as the transfer portal always moves fast but it’s not a good sign as of now.

