Baylor lands commitment from speedy Florida WR Chase Collier

Courtesy of Chase Collier

The first official visit would become the last for Chase Collier.

After the Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles wide receiver spent the weekend In Waco, he knew he wanted to become a Baylor Bear for good.

"I know I wanted to commit on the last day at Coach (Dave) Aranda’s house," Collier told Rivals. "Just seeing everyone having a good time and seeing the family part as well. Coach Spav (Jake Spavital) coming in with the new spread offense caught my eye, he told me straight up that he’ll get the ball to me, I’ll just have to do the rest.

"It all went down when I told Coach CJ that I feel like this is home and I let him know that I wanted to commit."

Collier was set to take trips to the remainder of his three finalists, Michigan State and Kansas, but those official visits are now off.

The two-sport star, who helped get Bolles to the state track meet this spring after 571 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver in 2023, has shut down his recruitment.

"The genuine love and the family feeling, that was a big thing for me and my fam," he said. "Coach (Dallas) Baker and Coach Aranda, along with the other staff and players came to me with open arms, making me feel comfortable as if I was home.

"Plus the history of Coach Baker and CJ with how they developed their wide receivers. They like the style of my playing ability. Just getting me the ball so I can use my speed and blow pass defenders; having one-on-one match up’s as well on the outside."

The BU pledge is the ninth to date in the class of 2025, with Collier being the first from the Sunshine State. He is the second wide receiver in the class to date, joining in-stater Ashton Jones within Aranda's top 50 class.

The newest Bear has a message for his new audience.

"New receiver in town," Collier said. "Let’s get to work #SicEm🐻"