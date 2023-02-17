Baylor at Kansas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor at Kansas prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 18

Baylor at Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, February 18

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Baylor (20-6), Kansas (21-5)

Baylor at Kansas Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor has been terrific over the last month. It lost at Texas in a decent battle a few weeks ago, but that’s the only blip in a 10-1 run including a strong 75-69 win over Kansas.

How do you beat Kansas? You move the ball around. The team is 5-3 when teams come up with 13 or more assists – and 0-2 when allowing 18 or more – and 13-0 when teams come up with ten or fewer.

What’s going right lately for the Bears? They’re making everything thanks to a whole slew of assists.

This was a decent passing team throughout the year, but it’s been brilliant over the last four games with 67 assists leading to a whole lot of easy points. It has 12 or more in three of those four games, but …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas has been amazing at home.

It had a blip when it didn’t show up in a blowout loss to Kansas State, but overall it’s 12-1 in Allen partly because the turnovers aren’t quite there at home.

Overall the team has kept the mistakes to a relative minimum, as always the rebounding has been great, and compared to the rest of the Big 12 – not the best of outside shooting conferences other than what Baylor does – it shoots threes like Steph Curry.

Baylor will have issues on the defensive boards, the defense overall is just okay, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This should be fantastic.

It’s one of those games that might end up making all the difference between being in the mix for a 1 seed or possibly down to a 3, the energy will be terrific, and the winner should be in the top four in the rankings come Monday.

Baylor will go on its share of runs, but Kansas will be just a wee bit better on the boards with the defensive intensity coming through late. Baylor will keep this alive in the last few minutes with free throws, but it won’t be enough.

Kansas is 17-1 when scoring at least 70 points, so …

Baylor at Kansas Prediction, Line

Kansas 75, Baylor 71

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 5

