Baylor’s Kalon Barnes barely misses 40-yard dash record at NFL Combine

Every year at the NFL Scouting Combine, one of the main storylines is the potential for the 40-yard dash record to be broken.

Wide receiver John Ross set the new high mark back in 2017 at 4.22 seconds, and just before the defensive backs took the field at this year’s event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predicted that Baylor’s Kalon Barnes could take the record for himself.

He came so close, turning in an official time of 4.23 seconds:

FASTEST DB IN COMBINE HISTORY.@BUFootball's Kalon Barnes' officially clocks in at 4.23 🔥 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022

The official 40 of @BUFootball @KaayBarnes_ ALMOST tied him with @WatchJRoss for the fastest Combine 40 ever. Barnes ran a 4.23, which is the fastest at the 2022 Scouting Combine. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 6, 2022

