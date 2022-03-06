Baylor’s Kalon Barnes barely misses 40-yard dash record at NFL Combine

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Every year at the NFL Scouting Combine, one of the main storylines is the potential for the 40-yard dash record to be broken.

Wide receiver John Ross set the new high mark back in 2017 at 4.22 seconds, and just before the defensive backs took the field at this year’s event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah predicted that Baylor’s Kalon Barnes could take the record for himself.

He came so close, turning in an official time of 4.23 seconds:

