Baylor holds No. 1, while Villanova falls in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The Baylor men’s basketball team bucks the recent trend and will spend at least another week at No. 1 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

This week it’s unanimous as Baylor was voted first on all 32 ballots. In truth, the Bears will almost certainly keep the top spot until the calendar turns to 2022. Baylor hosts a couple of manageable non-conference tune-ups before its next big challenge, a trip to Iowa State on New Year’s Day to tip off Big 12 play.

Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) drives to the basket past Oregon guard Will Richardson (0) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena.
Duke checks in at No. 2 once again this week, followed by Purdue at No. 3. Arizona and Gonzaga are tied for fourth, with UCLA just three poll points behind them at No. 6.

TOP 25: Complete Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

The Big 12 claims the next two spots with Kansas at No. 7 and still-unbeaten Iowa State climbing three spots to No. 8. It's the first appearance in the top 10 for the Cyclones since Dec. 28, 2015. Southern California and Michigan State round out the top 10 as Alabama slips to No. 11 after its first loss of the campaign.

Villanova takes the biggest plunge of the week, falling from No. 10 to No. 22 as its record fell to 7-4 with a loss at Creighton. Providence joins the poll at No. 23 after a solid Big East win against Connecticut.

UConn drops out of the rankings along with Arkansas, while No. 24 Wisconsin returns after a week’s absence.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball coaches poll: Baylor leads Duke, Purdue at No. 1

