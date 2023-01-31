Baylor Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Sept 2 Texas State
Sept 9 Utah
Sept 16 Long Island
Sept 23 Texas
Sept 30 at UCF
Oct 7 Texas Tech
Oct 14 OPEN DATE
Oct 21 at Cincinnati
Oct 28 Iowa State
Nov 4 Houston
Nov 11 at Kansas State
Nov 18 at TCU
Nov 25 West Virginia
Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bears miss from the Big 12 slate?
The Big 12 schedule has a few tough twists and turns, but Bears get a few massive breaks. It starts with not having to deal with what should be a refreshed Oklahoma team. That, and there’s no BYU, there’s no dealing with Oklahoma State, and Kansas is no longer the sure-thing win it was in the past.
However that means it has to face Texas – that starts things off at home – and it has to go to TCU.
Baylor Football Schedule What Really Matters
Baylor doesn’t have to do too much traveling.
It only has four road games – all in the Big 12 – and one of them is against TCU. While it misses BYU, it has to go away from Waco to UCF and Cincinnati. Best of all, there isn’t a run of three road games in four weeks – Kansas State and TCU are the only back-to-back away dates.
And it’s not like going to Fort Worth is a stretch of a drive.
Own home field advantage, and this should be a great year.
Baylor Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?
Considering Utah and Texas both have to come to Baylor, this isn’t all that bad of a schedule.
There’s a week off before having to go to Cincinnati, and again, there’s no Oklahoma or Oklahoma State to face.
Basically, there’s not a game on the slate that’s not winnable. Getting bowl eligible should be a breeze, and if the team can be a little bit sharper, eight wins with this schedule should be a starting point.
