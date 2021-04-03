Analysis: Baylor dominates on D as national title game looms

  • Baylor guard Mark Vital, right, tries to steal the ball from Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Houston forward Justin Gorham (4) loses the ball between Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) and guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, left, runs down a loose ball ahead of Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Houston forward Reggie Chaney (32) fights for a rebound with Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Houston forward Justin Gorham (4) fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor seemed to lose some of its defensive mojo during a three-week COVID-19 pause. The rotations, not as sharp. The closeouts, not quite as close.

The Bears have their groove back and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Baylor shut down Houston in a suffocating first half and cruised into its first national championship game since 1948, throttling the Cougars 78-59 Saturday night.

''It's starting to feel like we're back to where we were before the pause,'' said Baylor's Jared Butler, who had 17 points. ''It's great that this is the right time. We thought it was the worst thing possible when we stopped and it was a three-week break, but I think it worked out perfectly for us.''

Baylor (27-2) made a mockery of the first Final Four game of night, using an 18-3 run to build a 25-point halftime lead. The Bears had five players score in double figures and made 11 3-pointers to earn a spot in Monday's championship game against Gonzaga or UCLA.

Their defense also put on quite a show.

Flying around Lucas Oil Stadium, the Bears had the Cougars (28-4) stumbling across the floor with wave after wave of defenders who can guard any position, any spot on the floor. Baylor also limited the nation's best offensive rebounding team, nearly matching Houston (14-13) on the glass.

A defensive demolition that bodes well for Monday's title game, no matter who the Bears play.

''We were prepared,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said. ''Our guys did a great job locking in on assignments and tendencies.''

Questions arose about the Bears' defense after they didn't look quite as sharp after the COVID-19 pause. Baylor found its flow once the NCAA Tournament started, stifling one opponent after another while winning it first four games by nearly 15 points per game.

The Bears' first Final Four in 71 years gave them an extra jolt of energy.

Baylor was downright unbearable against Houston, so fast on rotations it appeared there were six Bears on the floor at times. Baylor made every shot a chore for Houston during a overwhelming first half, switching or trapping ball screens to prevent open looks and collapsing in the paint whenever the Cougars did break free.

Marcus Sasser found the seams in Baylor's perimeter defense, scoring 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3 in the first half. The rest of the Cougars combined for three points, with only DeJon Jarreau making a bucket among Houston's other 15 attempts.

Quentin Grimes, Houston's leading scorer and a third-team All-American, had no points and missed all five of his first-half shots. Mitchell and Vital were responsible on that end of Baylor's dominance, taking turns hounding him every step. He ended up with 13 points, just 1 for 8 from the 3-point arc.

The Cougars found a bit of rhythm in the second half, too. Not enough to make up the massive deficit caused, in large part, by Baylor's defensive display.

''Baylor is clearly the best team that we've played,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''They may be the best team we've played in the seven years I've been here.''

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

