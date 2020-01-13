Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch leaving school early

Baylor’s coach just left for the NFL, and now one of his best players is following suit.

Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch just announced that he was leaving school a year early to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lynch, an All-American pick and Big 12 defensive player of the year, with 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss.

He was part of coach Matt Rhule’s first recruiting class, which helped turn them around from 1-11 to 11-3 in three seasons. Rhule got rich as a result (seven-year, $62 million from the Panthers), and Lynch now has the chance to become somewhat less rich.