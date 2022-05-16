Baylor Bears Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Baylor Bears Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Connor Galvin, OT Sr.

The 6-7, 310-pound veteran has the right frame and great athleticism for the Baylor style. The left tackle earned First Team All-Big 12 honors is an elite pass protector who can blast away for the run, too.

Siaki Ika, DT Jr.

6-4, 350. Second Team All-Big 12. Former LSU transfer made 24 tackles with 3.5 sacks and 6 TFL last season

Dillon Doyle, LB Jr.

6-3, 242. Former Iowa transfer who made 145 tackles with 3 broken up passes and 2 sacks in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Jacob Gall, C Sr.

6-2, 305. The former Buffalo Bull came in and started all 14 games at center earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors.

Christian Morgan, S Sr.

6-1, 214. 114 career tackles, 1 sack, 5.5 TFL, 4 INT, 8 broken up passes in four seasons

Blake Shapen, QB Soph.

6-0. 192. 62-of-86 (72%), 596 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 59 rushing yards

Craig Williams, RB Soph.

5-8, 173. 32 career carries, 247 yards, 3 TD in 7 games

Matt Jones, LB Jr.

6-3, 237. 52 tackles last season, 2 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles

Issac Power, P Sr.

6-1, 200. 44 punts for 2,033 yards, 46.2 yards per kick, 16 inside the 20

TJ Franklin, DE Sr.

6-4, 290. 59 career tackles, 6.5 sacks, 15 TFL in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big 12

